HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temporary stoppage of trains in Unjalur

October 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division announced temporary stoppage of trains at Unjalur railway station (situated between Erode Junction and Karur Junction) from December 30 to January 6 in view of the 95th Aradhanai celebrations of Sadhguru Sri Seshadri Swamigal.

The trains will stop for one minute at Unjalur railway station. Trains including the Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express, Mysore-Tuticorin Express, and Chennai Egmore-Mangalore Express will be stopped for a minute at Unjalur from December 29 to January 5.

Likewise, Coimbatore-Nagercoil Express, Palakkad town-Tiruchchirappalli Express, Tiruchchirappalli-Palakkad town express, Nagecoil-Coimbatore Express, Mangalore-Chennai Egmore Express, Mayiladuthurai-Mysore Express, and Tuticorin-Mysore Express trains will stop at Unjalur station from December 30 to January 6.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.