ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary stoppage of trains at Unjalur railway station

Published - October 04, 2024 05:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the 96th Aradhanai Celebrations of Sadhguru Sri Seshadri Swamigal at Sadhguru Seshadri Swamigal Adhistanam, the trains mentioned below will be provided with a temporary stoppage of one minute duration at Unjalur railway station, situated between Erode and Karur Junction) from December 18 to 25.

A release from Salem Railway Division said 16232 Mysore – Cuddalore Port Junction Express will stop at 1.26 a.m., 16236 Mysore – Thoothukudi Express at 3.59 a.m., 16159 Tambaram – Mangalore Central Express at 7.09 a.m., 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express at 10.30 a.m., 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Junction Express at 10.59 a.m., 16843 Tiruchi Junction – Palakkad Town Express at 3.10 p.m., 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express at 3.34 p.m., 16160 Mangalore Central – Tambaram Express at 6.23 p.m., 16231 Cuddalore Port Junction – Mysore Express at 10.30 p.m. and 16235 Thoothukudi – Mysore Express will stop at 11.15 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US