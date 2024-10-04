Temporary stoppage of trains at Unjalur railway station

In view of the 96th Aradhanai Celebrations of Sadhguru Sri Seshadri Swamigal at Sadhguru Seshadri Swamigal Adhistanam, the trains mentioned below will be provided with a temporary stoppage of one minute duration at Unjalur railway station, situated between Erode and Karur Junction) from December 18 to 25.

A release from Salem Railway Division said 16232 Mysore – Cuddalore Port Junction Express will stop at 1.26 a.m., 16236 Mysore – Thoothukudi Express at 3.59 a.m., 16159 Tambaram – Mangalore Central Express at 7.09 a.m., 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express at 10.30 a.m., 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Junction Express at 10.59 a.m., 16843 Tiruchi Junction – Palakkad Town Express at 3.10 p.m., 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express at 3.34 p.m., 16160 Mangalore Central – Tambaram Express at 6.23 p.m., 16231 Cuddalore Port Junction – Mysore Express at 10.30 p.m. and 16235 Thoothukudi – Mysore Express will stop at 11.15 p.m.