Temporary stoppage of trains at Unjalur railway station

Published - October 04, 2024 05:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the 96th Aradhanai Celebrations of Sadhguru Sri Seshadri Swamigal at Sadhguru Seshadri Swamigal Adhistanam, the trains mentioned below will be provided with a temporary stoppage of one minute duration at Unjalur railway station, situated between Erode and Karur Junction) from December 18 to 25.

A release from Salem Railway Division said 16232 Mysore – Cuddalore Port Junction Express will stop at 1.26 a.m., 16236 Mysore – Thoothukudi Express at 3.59 a.m., 16159 Tambaram – Mangalore Central Express at 7.09 a.m., 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express at 10.30 a.m., 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Junction Express at 10.59 a.m., 16843 Tiruchi Junction – Palakkad Town Express at 3.10 p.m., 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express at 3.34 p.m., 16160 Mangalore Central – Tambaram Express at 6.23 p.m., 16231 Cuddalore Port Junction – Mysore Express at 10.30 p.m. and 16235 Thoothukudi – Mysore Express will stop at 11.15 p.m.

Erode

