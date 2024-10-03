ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary stoppage of trains at Unjalur railway station

Published - October 03, 2024 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the 96th Aradhanai celebrations of Sathguru Sri. Seshadri Swamigal at Sathguru Seshadri Swamigal Adhistanam, Unjalur, in Erode district, the following train services will be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Unjalur railway station.

A release said Train No. 16159 Tambaram – Mangaluru Central Express will stop at 7.09 a.m. from December 17 to 24, Train No. 16160 Mangaluru Central – Tambaram Express will stop at 6.23 p.m. from December 18 to 25, Train No. 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Express will stop at 10.59 a.m. from December 18 to 25 and Train No. 16843 Tiruchi – Palakkad Town Express will stop at 3.10 p.m. from December 18 to 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US