Temporary stoppage of trains at Unjalur railway station

In view of the 96th Aradhanai celebrations of Sathguru Sri. Seshadri Swamigal at Sathguru Seshadri Swamigal Adhistanam, Unjalur, in Erode district, the following train services will be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Unjalur railway station.

A release said Train No. 16159 Tambaram – Mangaluru Central Express will stop at 7.09 a.m. from December 17 to 24, Train No. 16160 Mangaluru Central – Tambaram Express will stop at 6.23 p.m. from December 18 to 25, Train No. 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Express will stop at 10.59 a.m. from December 18 to 25 and Train No. 16843 Tiruchi – Palakkad Town Express will stop at 3.10 p.m. from December 18 to 25.