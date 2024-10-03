GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temporary stoppage of trains at Unjalur railway station

Published - October 03, 2024 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the 96th Aradhanai celebrations of Sathguru Sri. Seshadri Swamigal at Sathguru Seshadri Swamigal Adhistanam, Unjalur, in Erode district, the following train services will be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Unjalur railway station.

A release said Train No. 16159 Tambaram – Mangaluru Central Express will stop at 7.09 a.m. from December 17 to 24, Train No. 16160 Mangaluru Central – Tambaram Express will stop at 6.23 p.m. from December 18 to 25, Train No. 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Express will stop at 10.59 a.m. from December 18 to 25 and Train No. 16843 Tiruchi – Palakkad Town Express will stop at 3.10 p.m. from December 18 to 25.

Published - October 03, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.