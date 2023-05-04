ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary stoppage for trains at Unjalur

May 04, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 In view of the maha kumbhabhishekam at Satguru Sri Seshadri Swamigal Adhistanam, the following trains will temporarily stop for one minute at Unjalur railway station from May 21 to 25. 

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No. 16232 Mysore – Mayiladuturai Express will stop at 1.26 a.m., Train No. 16236 Mysore – Tuticorin Express at 3.59 a.m. and Train No. 16159 Chennai Egmore – Mangalore Express will stop at 7.09 a.m. from the train leaving the originating station from May 20 to 24. 

Likewise, trains that will stop for a minute from May 21 to 25 are Train No 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express at 10.30 a.m., Train No 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Junction Express at 10.59 a.m., Train No 16843 Tiruchi Junction - Palakkad Town Express at 3.10 p.m., Train No 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express at 3.34 p.m., Train No 16160 Mangalore – Chennai Egmore Express at 6.23 p.m., Train No 16231 Mayiladuturai – Mysore Express at 10.20 p.m. and Train No 16235 Tuticorin – Mysore Express at 11 p.m., the release added. 

