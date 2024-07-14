Temporary staff to be appointed in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools in Erode district

The district administration has invited applications from secondary grade, graduate and post-graduate teachers to fill 38 posts for various subjects on a temporary basis in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools functioning in the district.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said in a release that vacancies exist at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare and Government Tribal Welfare Residential Schools and until permanent staff are appointed, temporary staff will be appointed through the school management committees on a consolidated pay.

The release said priority will be given to candidates who have the necessary qualification and cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), those working as volunteers under Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, and those living in the locality of the school and within the district.

The vacancies include one secondary grade teacher post at the school in Anthiyur Colony, seven post-graduate teacher posts at Hasanur and Bargur, 10 secondary grade graduate teacher posts at schools in Kuttaiyur, Solaganai, Kathirimalai, Nagalur, Kanakarai, Talamalai, Kongadai, Hasanur and Onthanai and 20 graduate teacher posts.

While secondary grade teachers will be paid ₹12,000, graduate teachers ₹15,000 and post-graduate teachers ₹18,000. They will be paid throughout the year, except during summer holidays, or until the posts are filled by Teachers Recruitment Board.

Eligible candidates should submit their applications in person or by post within 11 a.m. on July 22 at the office of the District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare at the Collectorate, Additional Collectorate Building, Fourth Floor, Erode - 638 001 or email to dadwoerd@gmail.com. For details contact 0424-2260455, the release added.