Temporary sanitary workers stage protest in Udhagamandalam

A section of the temporary sanitary staff employed by the Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC) struck work on Thursday alleging ill-treatment at the hands of a supervisor.

The protestors, who gathered at the municipal office in Udhagamandalam on Thursday, alleged that the supervisor had spoken derogatorily to some of the temporary staff members who were working under his orders.

They also alleged that the supervisor had asked them to work extra hours and was trampling on their rights as workers. The workers had demanded action against the supervisor stating that one of the temporary staff members had attempted suicide due to the harassment, said the workers.

They said that they were already underpaid when compared to the permanent staff, with their salaries also being delayed many times in the past.

“Despite facing such difficulties, the bulk of the work undertaken in the municipality, including waste collection and segregation, is being carried out by temporary workers. So, we demanded action against supervisors who were ill-treating us,” said one of the temporary sanitation staff.

After meetings were held between the protesters and the municipal officials, the temporary staff were convinced to return to work in the evening. Officials said that they assured the workers that the allegations against the supervisor would be looked into.