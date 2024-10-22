Temporary road washed away by lake breach in Krishnagiri

A temporary road at Singarapettai in Uthangarai was washed away following a breach in a lake in neighbouring Tirupattur district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains had caused the breach in the lake in Tirupattur, and the waters flooded into Andiyur and Maganur villages in Singarapettai along the Krishnagiri-Tirupattur border, inundating paddy fields and other crops on either side of Maganur road.

The road has been constructed as an alternative transport route due to ongoing road expansion works on Tirupattur Road via Maganur. The bitumen-topped road had functioned as a single route for vehicles travelling between Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur via Singarapettai. In the aftermath of the breach, all Tiruvannamalai-bound buses from Tirupattur were diverted via Uthangarai.

The floodwater from the breached lake also severed the transport link on Singarapettai-Tiruvannamalai road.

According to local sources, more than 100 acres of croplands were inundated, destroying banana plantation, paddy, fodder, corn, beans among other crops.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.