Temporary road washed away by lake breach in Krishnagiri

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The road in Andiyur in Singarapettai washed away by floods from a breached lake. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A temporary road at Singarapettai in Uthangarai was washed away following a breach in a lake in neighbouring Tirupattur district on Tuesday.

Heavy rains had caused the breach in the lake in Tirupattur, and the waters flooded into Andiyur and Maganur villages in Singarapettai along the Krishnagiri-Tirupattur border, inundating paddy fields and other crops on either side of Maganur road.

The road has been constructed as an alternative transport route due to ongoing road expansion works on Tirupattur Road  via Maganur. The bitumen-topped road had functioned as a single route for vehicles travelling between Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur via Singarapettai. In the aftermath of the breach, all Tiruvannamalai-bound buses from Tirupattur were diverted via Uthangarai.

The floodwater from the breached lake also severed the transport link on Singarapettai-Tiruvannamalai road.

According to local sources, more than 100 acres of croplands were inundated, destroying banana plantation, paddy, fodder, corn, beans among other crops.

