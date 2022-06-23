Temporary relief shelters set up in preparation of monsoon in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration has prepared 456 temporary relief shelters across the district to house people who may require shelter during spells of heavy rain during the monsoon season, said the Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith here on Wednesday.

Mr. Amrith said there was 26.84 % of excess rainfall recorded in June in the Nilgiris. The district administration had identified 283 locations that were at risk from landslips, rock falls and other dangers during times of intense rain. A total of 42 teams had been formed comprising officials from the district administration and local residents to immediately keep emergency services informed of any potential risks to residents and to evacuate them to safer areas if required. Heavy machinery was also kept ready, including earth movers and excavators, to clear roads and debris if required, the Collector said.

The district administration also warned residents to keep themselves safe during heavy rain. In a release, residents were advised to not leave their homes during thunderstorms and to keep children and cattle safe and under shelter. The residents were also advised to take care while walking through flooded areas, and to keep in mind that there could be severed power lines that could pose a huge risk to their safety.

Those in need of assistance were told to contact the helpline number 1077.