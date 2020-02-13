Temporary relief shelters constructed to people affected by natural calamities

Temporary relief shelters are being constructed at Emerald and Naduvattam in the Nilgiris by the district administration to provide housing for people if and when heavy rain hit parts of the district again.

The rain last year had let to damage to buildings and many densely populated settlements becoming endangered by landslips, necessitating evacuation of people living in these areas to temporary relief shelters. These relief shelters had been set up mostly in government schools and wedding halls.

Officials from the district administration said that one of the main issues faced by people when heavy rain hits the district last year was finding safe places for communities to stay in. Moreover, as many of the people, who were evacuated from their houses, had to be housed in school buildings, they had to once again be moved out when schools had to be reopened. In order to prevent such a situation from arising, temporary relief shelters are being constructed in Emerald and Naduvattam areas.

In Emerald, which was one of the areas that had borne the brunt of the intense rain last year, leading to landslips in many places, temporary relief shelters to house at least 70 people are nearing construction. The shelters are being constructed at a cost of ₹ 49 lakh.

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya said that the relief shelters being set up in these areas will allow people whose homes are damaged in rain or other natural calamities to be housed safely and comfortably till their houses are repaired or are rebuilt. “The relief shelters are to ensure preparedness, so that people who cannot stay in their homes during heavy rain or other natural calamities can be housed suitably,” said Ms. Divya, who added that permanent housing is also being built for people whose homes were damaged in last year’s spell of heavy rains in the district.