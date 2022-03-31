Temporary nurses on COVID-19 special duty stage protest

Temporary nurses, who have been working in government hospitals for COVID-19 special duty, staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Thursday to raise various demands.

Nurses who were enrolled for COVID-19 duty at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, squatted on the Collectorate premises urging the authorities to pay their pending salaries. They also condemned the State government’s move to wind up their services by the end of March with the COVID-19 cases decreasing drastically.

The nurses alleged that they were not given the salary of ₹14,000 for January and February. “Now, we are on the brink of losing the temporary work,” they said.

Sources at the CMCH said the hospital administration managed to arrange salary for all the 62 temporary nurses for December though the hospital did not receive their salary from the government. Nurses working in ESI Hospital also alleged non payment of salary.

They stopped the agitation after officials assured them to take their grievances to the attention of the government.