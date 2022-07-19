Temporary name change for Tiruppur Railway Station

The Southern Railway, Salem Division, has changed the name of Tiruppur Railway Station temporarily for five days to honour freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran.

The name board kept at the entrance of the station reads as ‘Thiyagi Tiruppur Kumaran Railway Station’. A Railway official said this was a part of the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ that the Salem Division organised.

The Southern Railway has also organised a photo exhibition of freedom fighters and a selfie booth on the station premises.