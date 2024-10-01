ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary roundabout arrangement introduced at Red Cross Junction in Coimbatore

Published - October 01, 2024 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The temporary roundabout introduced by the police at the Red Cross Junction in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The police have introduced a temporary roundabout arrangement at the Red Cross Junction in Coimbatore in an attempt to ease the traffic flow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The junction connects Old Post Office Road, Headquarters Road, Huzur Road and Government Arts College Road that is linked to Race Course Road.

In a move to reduce traffic congestion, the city police have introduced a new temporary roundabout arrangement by connecting the three small roundabouts at the junction into a big one, using barricades.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the arrangement, vehicles from Old Post Office Road and State Bank Road to the Combined Court Complex should enter the temporary roundabout and take a right turn near the Red Cross building.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vehicles from Race Course and Government Arts College Road to Gandhipuram should take a right turn at the beginning of the roundabout to enter Huzur Road and further proceed via LIC junction.

The police said the traffic police would assess the results of the arrangement and seek opinion from the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US