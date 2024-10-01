GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temporary roundabout arrangement introduced at Red Cross Junction in Coimbatore

Published - October 01, 2024 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The temporary roundabout introduced by the police at the Red Cross Junction in Coimbatore.

The temporary roundabout introduced by the police at the Red Cross Junction in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The police have introduced a temporary roundabout arrangement at the Red Cross Junction in Coimbatore in an attempt to ease the traffic flow.

The junction connects Old Post Office Road, Headquarters Road, Huzur Road and Government Arts College Road that is linked to Race Course Road.

In a move to reduce traffic congestion, the city police have introduced a new temporary roundabout arrangement by connecting the three small roundabouts at the junction into a big one, using barricades.

As per the arrangement, vehicles from Old Post Office Road and State Bank Road to the Combined Court Complex should enter the temporary roundabout and take a right turn near the Red Cross building.

Vehicles from Race Course and Government Arts College Road to Gandhipuram should take a right turn at the beginning of the roundabout to enter Huzur Road and further proceed via LIC junction.

The police said the traffic police would assess the results of the arrangement and seek opinion from the public.

