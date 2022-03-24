Temporary doctors in Salem demand job permanency

Doctors, who were hired during the COVID-19 pandemic, petitioned the District Collector and the Chief Minister Special Cell demanding measures to make their jobs permanent.

Over 30 doctors, who where hired on temporary basis, said they worked in the COVID-19 wards and in out-patient services during the peak of the pandemic without even considering their safety.

They also worked in fever camps, vaccination camps, help desk, ENT ward, triage centres and at the emergency wards here. The doctors said their tenure would end in March. They demanded that the government should consider making them permanent and employ them at the Government Hospitals and primary health centres here.