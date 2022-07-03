Coimbatore

Temporary coach augmentation in weekly express

A pair of weekly train services running from Coimbatore railway station will be temporarily augmented by an AC 2-tier coach.

According to a press release from the Southern Railway, the weekly express (22475) Hisar to Coimbatore will get an additional AC 2-tier coach from July 6 to 27. Similarly, the weekly express (22476)Coimbatore to Hisar will have one more AC 2-tier coach from July 9 to 30.


