Temporary coach augmentation in weekly express
A pair of weekly train services running from Coimbatore railway station will be temporarily augmented by an AC 2-tier coach.
According to a press release from the Southern Railway, the weekly express (22475) Hisar to Coimbatore will get an additional AC 2-tier coach from July 6 to 27. Similarly, the weekly express (22476)Coimbatore to Hisar will have one more AC 2-tier coach from July 9 to 30.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.