Temporary closure of banks, govt. offices hits trade and industry

As COVID-19 cases increase in the district, bank branches, government offices are closed temporarily if the employees test positive. In some cases, these leads to problems for trade and industry.

As of now, one or two branches are closed in the district. If there are positive cases in a branch, it is closed for five to seven days. The customers of that branch are asked to approach the nearest branch of the same bank.

The employees are asked to go on home quarantine for a specific period, said S. Venkataramanan, the district lead bank manager.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president R. Ramamurthy said industries carry out most of the transactions online. Customers need to go to the bank only to withdraw cash or deposit cash. Since the branches are closed only for a short period, trade and industry would be able to adjust for that period, he said.

However, in the case of government departments, he said that the government should extend time for all mandatory filings and payments.

It should give time till the end of this financial year. Since the COVID-19 spread is throwing up new challenges, it will be difficult to complete the mandatory filings if the local offices are closed, he added.

Bankers added that action was taken on two or three branches for not regulating crowd. There are some branches where the number of customers who walk in every day is relatively higher. The police should help these branches regulate the crowd rather than taking action, he said.

Coimbatore and Tirupur District Tiny and Micro Enterprises Association president C. Sivakumar said that in several instances the public are unaware of the details of the government offices, police stations or bank branches that are closed temporarily. The details and the date when the offices would be opened should be shared.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said the details of containment zones and buildings closed temporarily should be shared online. The government offices in the containment areas and where the public can go to instead should be announced. This will help the public to be careful and avoid going there.