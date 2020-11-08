Temporary bus stand to be set up in Hosur to clear Deepavali crowd

Krishnagiri

08 November 2020 22:02 IST

The Krishnagiri district administration has planned to set up a temporary bus stand in Hosur to manage passengers travelling to various parts of the State from Bengaluru and Hosur.

District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu said in a release that between November 11 and 16, a temporary bus stand would function at Pathalapalli and buses to and from Hosur to Thirupattur, Vellore, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Thiruvanamalai, Thirukovilur, Puducherry and Villupuram would be operated from the temporary bus stand.

Buses towards Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Madurai would be operated from Hosur bus stand. Separate town buses would be operated from Zuzuvadi in Tamil Nadu border to both the bus stands, a release said. Public, who have reserved tickets in SETC buses, can board them from SETC depot at Thally road, a release said.

