Temporary bus stand at Solar to come along Karur Bypass Road

ERODE

17 September 2021 22:50 IST

The temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram is to come up along the Karur Bypass Road and not at the earlier spot, which is 500 metres away from the road, said Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan.

Under the Smart City project, the civic body proposed to carry out development works in the existing bus terminus in the city that is spread over 12 acres at a cost of ₹39.5 crore. Hence, it decided to establish a temporary bus stand at Solar so that buses to Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil could be operated from there. The civic body owns 51.4 acres at Solar and hence, it decided to utilise around five acres for establishing the temporary bus stand that could accommodate 40 buses.

It was planned to have 46 bus bays, shops of different sizes, toilets, offices, taxi and auto stand and drinking water provision. Work began two weeks ago so that buses can be operated from there soon.

On Thursday, Minister for Housing and Rural Development S. Muthusamy inspected the works and held discussion with corporation officials and engineers. The Minister told officials that commuters would face hardship if the temporary bus stand is located 500 metres away from the Karur Bypass Road. Since, there is a proposal to establish a permanent bus stand at the spot selected for temporary bus stand, the Minister held discussions with the officials on the possibility of establishing the bus stand near the road and not at the present spot.

Mr. Elangovan told The Hindu that instead of the temporary bus stand coming up 500 metres away from the road, it would be established along the road now. All the works were stopped and levelling of land by earthmovers at the new spot began on Friday. The Commissioner said that it would take three weeks to create the facilities at the new spot.