Temporary bus stand at Solar in Erode to become functional in April

Buses heading towards Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai, and Tirunelveli will be operated from the facility

With the authorities expediting flooring works for the temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram, the facility is expected to be ready in April. Buses heading towards south-bound districts would be operated from the facility.

Under the Smart Cities project, the Erode Corporation took up development works at the existing bus terminus on Mettur Road in September 2021. To ease congestion on city roads and to facilitate smooth execution of works in the bus stand, the civic body planned to establish a temporary bus stand for buses heading to Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli and other south-bound districts.

The civic body owns 51.4 acre land at Solar and work began on a portion of the land to establish the bus stand. Work to raise the height of the land by filling with earth soil was started in January 2022 and was completed recently. Currently, flooring works using bitumen are under way. After this, bus bays, bus shelters, platforms and waiting halls for commuters would be readied. Lighting the premises, providing drinking water and construction of toilets would be done last.

Officials said that the works would be completed in a month. They were hopeful of operating buses from the premises from the first week of April.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has submitted a new design to the State government for establishing a permanent bus stand in the remaining vacant land at Solar. An official source said that the bus stand would be set up at a cost of ₹65 crore to ₹70 crore and approval was awaited. “Once sanction order is issued, a tender will be floated and the work will be completed in 15 months,” the sources said.