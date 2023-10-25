HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temporary bus stand at Solar in Erode not to be operational before Deepavali

October 25, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram along Karur Bypass Road in Erode.

The temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram along Karur Bypass Road in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A newly-developed temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram will not be operational before Deepavali as no time frame has been fixed by officials yet.

Development and renovation works began at the Corporation’s central bus stand abutting Mettur and Sathy Road located in the core Erode city area in September 2021. To facilitate work and reduce congestion on the premises, the civic body began work to establish a temporary bus stand in Solar in August 2021 to operate buses heading towards south-bound districts, including Karur, Madurai and Tirunelveli. It spent over ₹8 crore to develop the bus stand that has two platforms, a transport office, a police station, an office room, drinking water and toilet facilities. Works were completed last year.

ALSO READ
156 buses to be operated from temporary bus stand at Solar in Erode

But private bus service operators association expressed concern about operating buses from the new facility as they feared their trips would be affected. The district administration held co-ordination meetings with officials from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and Regional Transport Office (RTO), private bus service operators, Police Department and a few other departments to make the bus stand operational. In November last year, the administration announced that 156 buses would be operated every day from the bus stand. However, stalemate continued and the facility remained unused for almost a year now.

Since special buses are operated during Deepavali, the existing bus terminal in the city witnesses congestion throughout the day that affects vehicle movement across the city. It is a long-pending demand of the public to operate the temporary facility developed at Solar.

A senior engineer at the Erode Corporation said a decision was yet to be taken and clarified that the temporary bus stand at Solar wouldl not function before Deepavali.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.