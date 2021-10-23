Temporary ban on entry to Amanalingeswarar temple

Tiruppur

23 October 2021 00:27 IST

Following heavy rain in and around Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, entry to the Amanalingeswarar temple in Thirumoorthy Hills has been banned.

Revenue Department officials said on Friday that the temple premises were flooded due to heavy flow from Panchalinga Falls on Thursday, following which entry has been banned to devotees. Images and videos of the flooded temple were widely shared on social media platforms. The temple will be open to devotees once the water recedes, officials said. According to Tiruppur district administration, Thirumoorthy Dam recorded 12 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended 7 a.m. on Thursday.

