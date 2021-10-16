Temples witness crowds on last Saturday of Purattasi

Erode

16 October 2021 21:41 IST

Devotees in large numbers thronged Perumal temples across the district on the last Saturday on the Tamil month of Purattasi here.

Due to COVID-19, temples were closed for many months and were re-opened a few months ago. However, temples were closed from Friday to Sunday to prevent gathering of devotees in large numbers. Recently, the State government announced that temples will remain open on all days and asked the devotees to follow COVID-19 norms.

The month of Purattasi is believed to be auspicious and devotees waited in long queues outside Perumal temples and other temples in the city. Temple staff at Kottai Aranganathar Swamy temple ensured that devotees wore masks, sanitised their hands and their temperatures were checked before entering the temple premises. Temple staff said that the crowd was more when compared to the normal days.

Advertising

Advertising