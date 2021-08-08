Temples remain closed for devotees

Koniamman Temple in the city is one of the temples that remains closed for devotees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coimbatore

08 August 2021 00:06 IST

Following the fresh restrictions on places of worship announced by the State government to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department closed all temples in Coimbatore district for the weekend on Saturday.

Prominent temples

Sources in the HR&CE Department said over 800 temples in the district, including prominent ones like Subramaniyaswami temple at Maruthamalai, Patteeswarar Temple at Perur, Vanabadrakaliamman temple at Thekkampatti, Aranganathaswamy temple at Karamadai along with temples in the Corporation limits such as Koniamman temple on Big Bazaar Street and Mundhi Vinayagar temple in Puliakulam were closed for devotees on Saturday.

Rituals for deities were held as usual and the temples would reopen on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

A week ago, the district administration said four temples in Coimbatore district would remain closed on Sunday to prevent crowding for Aadi Amavasai.

However, on Friday, the State government announced that worship at religious places would not be allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as part of the lockdown extension till August 23.

Rituals

Devotees would also not be allowed to perform rituals for ancestors near water bodies such as near Patteeswarar temple in Perur and Vanabadrakaliamman temple in Thekkampatti on Sunday for Aadi Amavasai, the sources said.

Barricades placed

On Saturday, barricades were placed at the entrance of the Padithurai (ghat) near the Perur temple and also near the banks of River Bhavani at the Thekkampatti temple to prevent entry of devotees.