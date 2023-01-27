Temples must remain under HR&CE Dept. to protect their wealth, archaeological valuables, says Minister

January 27, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To protect the wealth and archaeological valuables in temples, they must be under the control of the State’s Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE), said HR&CE Minster P.K. Sekar Babu here on Friday.

Regarding recent comments by right-wing party members on the Department, he told reporters, “During the monarchy, kings maintained the temples by collecting tax. Now, in a democracy, the responsibility lies with the people-appointed State government. Further, the transfer of 48,000 temples under the Department is not possible.”

There was no necessity to hand over the temples to any private parties or organisations, he added.

Kumbabishekam

“Consecration for 31 temples across the State took place on Friday and since the new government was formed, 444 temples have been consecrated. From January 26 to February 24, Kumbabishekam will take place in 179 temples across the State. Further, the State is funding ₹100 crore to 104 temples that are over 1,000 years old for Kumbabishekam works. The State has also sanctioned ₹50 crore for maintaining about 2,500 temples in Adi Dravidar and rural areas this month.”

Further, lands worth ₹3,964 crore had been retrieved from encroachers across the State so far since March 2021, he said. Also, 227 idols had been recovered from illegal possession of which 67 had been identified. After formulating detailed reports, they had been returned to the respective temples, the Minister said.

There were 29 temple elephants under the HR&CE Department, of which bathing pools for 26 had been installed. Medical check-ups every fortnight, food as recommended by experts and infrastructure for training for the elephants were being done, he added.