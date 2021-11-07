Coimbatore

Temples closed

Patteeswarar temple at Perur and Subramanya Swamy temple at Marudhamalai will remain closed for devotees on November 9 for Sura Samharam festival.

A press release from the district administration said that the temple at Marudhamalai will remain closed for devotees on November 10, too, for the Thirukalyanam festival. Since a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temples on these two days and as COVID-19 restrictions are in place, devotees will not be permitted entry at the two temples, said the release.


