Temple to livestream Chathurthi pujas

The Vinayaka temple at Eachanari here will livestream Chathurthi day pujas via YouTube on Saturday, as devotees will not be allowed into the temple as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, the temple’s Executive Officer said in a press release on Wednesday.

The pujas will be conducted from 5.30 a.m. to 6 a.m. and from 6.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. The YouTube link for the livestreaming is https://youtu.be/M-i9Kl1vWOk, the release said.