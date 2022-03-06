Temple priest hacked to death near Edappadi

A temple priest was hacked to death during the late hours of Saturday near Edappadi.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anandhan (56), a priest at Durga Temple in Chettipatti. While Anandhan was sleeping on the temple premises on Saturday, Kathavarayan came there and hacked him with a sickle. Though neighbours rushed to the place hearing Anandhan’s cries for help, Kathavarayan escaped from the place. However, he surrendered to the police.

The Sankari police recovered the body. Based on preliminary inquiry, the police said Anandhan and Kathavarayan were relatives. Kathavarayan’s wife died a few years ago and Kathavarayan allegedly believed that it was due to witchcraft by Anandhan.