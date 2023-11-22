Temple priest dies in attack by gaur

November 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

COIMBATORE: A temple priest died after he was attacked by a gaur outside a tea plantation in Kallar section of Manambolly range in Valparai.

Chellappan (63) was walking towards a shop from the temple when the gaur attacked him. Forest personnel, on information, rushed him to TANTEA Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The postmortem was conducted at Valparai Government Hospital and the body was handed over to family members. Department officials handed over ₹50,000 in solatium to the deceased’s wife Saraswathy.

