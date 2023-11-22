HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temple priest dies in attack by gaur

November 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: A temple priest died after he was attacked by a gaur outside a tea plantation in Kallar section of Manambolly range in Valparai.

Chellappan (63) was walking towards a shop from the temple when the gaur attacked him. Forest personnel, on information, rushed him to TANTEA Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The postmortem was conducted at Valparai Government Hospital and the body was handed over to family members. Department officials handed over ₹50,000 in solatium to the deceased’s wife Saraswathy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.