Temple priest burnt to death in Tiruppur

December 17, 2022 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur City Police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who killed a temple priest by burning him to death while he was asleep, on Friday.

According to police, Subramani, 70, a native of V.P. Sinthan Nagar in Tiruppur, was living with his wife, son and daughter. Subramani was working as a priest at the Sri Kannimaar Karupparayan Temple near Athupalayam in Tiruppur city. He generally slept at the temple premises in the night.

On Friday morning, when his daughter went to the temple to see him, she found that Subramani was missing. When she looked around the temple, she found that his body, burnt. She alerted her neighbours and family members. The Anupparpalayam police rushed to the spot, recovered the body of the deceased, and sent it to the Government Medical College, Tiruppur for a post-mortem. The police, along with forensic science experts and sniffer dogs, collected samples from around the temple.

City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran inspected the crime scene and ordered the formation of a special police team to nab the unidentified persons.