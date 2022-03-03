Temple priest arrested for uploading child pornography

The Udumalpet All Women Police on Wednesday arrested a temple priest from Madathukulam on charges of uploading content involving child pornography in 2020, based on an alert from US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline organisation.

According to the police, Tiruppur District Police received a report from NCMEC CyberTipline recently regarding the uploading of a child pornography video to Facebook. Based on the IP address provided in the report, the police traced it to Kaniyur in Madathukulam taluk.

On Wednesday, a team from Udumalpet All Women Police station zeroed in on V. Vaithiyanathan alias Balaji (50), a resident of Agraharam Street who was a priest at a temple in Venkittapuram, the police said. Following his confession, he was booked under section 13 (Use of child for pornographic purposes) read with 14(2) (Punishment for using child for pornographic purposes) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 67(B)(b) (Whoever creates text or digital images, collects, seeks, browses, downloads, advertises, promotes, exchanges or distributes material in any electronic form depicting children in obscene or indecent or sexually explicit manner) of the Information Technology Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.