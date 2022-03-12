Temple land retrieved in Coimbatore

Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on March 11 recovered 1,422 sq. ft. of temple land on Raja Street in Coimbatore. According to the officials, the land belonged to Venugopala Krishnaswamy Temple and that a private foundation, which had been using the land for commercial purposes, did not pay rent to the temple for over two years. As per directions from HR&CE Joint Commissioner (Coimbatore) R. Senthilvelavan, the officials retrieved the land, whose value was estimated to be around ₹1 crore, the officials said.

Women personalities felicitated

Ladies Circle India, a non-profit organisation, recently felicitated 12 women personalities from Coimbatore district during its International Women's Day celebrations. A release said that they were felicitated as 'Women of Worth' in recognition of their service to the society.

Lifetime achievement award

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Cotton City recently felicitated Managing Director of Sri Ramakrishna Mills D. Lakshminarayanaswamy with a 'Lifetime Achievement' award. A release said that the award recognised his various “professional and social achievements.”

Walkathon

The Coimbatore Division of Life Insurance Corporation Of India recently organised a 'Walkathon' event for women employees and agents in Coimbatore. Sobha Sulochana, Regional Manager, Southern Zone, flagged off the event, in which around 150 women employees and agents participated, a release said.