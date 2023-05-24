HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temple intruder makes vain bid to steal divine spears, arrested

May 24, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Avinashi police arrested a person who was reportedly holed up in the ancient Avinashilingeswarar Temple after making a vain bid to break open hundials on Tuesday.

The priests, who had entered the temple in the morning had witnessed the damage caused to the casket of the nayanmar sculptures in the inner ‘prakara’, and alerted the police. The clothes draped on the deity Avinashilingeswarar were found torn.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Paulraj conducted an investigation, and found that the divine spears in the Murugan shrine in the complex were also missing.

During a search on the premises, the police cornered the intruder Saravana Bharathi (32) of Savakkatupalayam, and recovered three divine spears.

He was arrested, and thereafter remanded in judicial custody.

The ‘kala’ pujas were not conducted in the temple on Tuesday due to the incident, which also triggered protests by a section of devotees.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.