Temple festival inside Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve | Devotees asked to adhere to court guidelines

February 16, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - ERODE

Devotees visiting the Aadhi Karuvannarayar Bomma Deviyar temple, located inside the core area of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) during the three-day Maasi Magam festival from February 23 to 25, have been asked to adhere to the norms and regulations listed in the tiger conservation plan.

Members of the Uppiliya Naicker community gather in large numbers during the festival held in the forest every year. A writ petition was filed in the Madras High Court recently, and the court passed an order asking the Conservator of Forests and Field Director of STR to take all steps to regulate the festival in order to ensure minimal disturbance to the wildlife in the tiger reserve. .

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, a meeting was held in Gobichettipalayam, where officials and members of the community took part. G. Divya Priyadarshini, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gobichettipalayam, K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, Saravanan, DSP, Sathyamangalam, Marimuthu, Tahsildar and officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department all took part in the meeting, at which officials explained the guidelines to community representatives.

Officials explained that as per the regulations and the court order, only 100 vehicles are allowed per day to pass through the Karachikorai check-post to attend the festival. Plastic items, flammable materials and liquor bottles are not allowed to be carried by the devotees. They are not allowed to bathe in the Moyar river and collect firewood in the forest.

Around 50,000 devotees are expected to participate in the festival, which begins with a flag hoisting on February 17. Community representatives wanted vehicles to be permitted from February 17 to 23. Officials said this issue would be taken up with the District Collector and asked members to adhere to all the guidelines goven to them.

The temple, said to be over 200 years old, is located inside a forest falling under the Bhavanisagar Range of the Sathyamangalam Division in STR.