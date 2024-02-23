Temple festival in STR: devotees allowed to enter forest area after frisking

February 23, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

The annual three-day Maasi Magam festival at Sri Aadhi Karuvannarayar Bomma Deviyar temple, located inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), began on Friday. Devotees were permitted after frisking at the Karachikorai forest check-post in Bhavanisagar Forest Range.

Members of Uppiliya Naicker community from various parts of the State and from Karnataka started to arrive in vehicles from early in the morning and were checked at the check-post by the Forest Department and police personnel. The Madras High Court had, earlier, ordered to regulate the vehicle and crowd movement during the festival and also ensure that all norms and regulations listed in the tiger conservation plan were followed.

Devotees were asked to adhere to the guidelines and the court order and were told not to carry plastic materials or involve in any act that disturbed wild animals. As the temple was located near Moyar River, devotees were asked not to utilise the water for any purpose.

Only temple administrative committee members have been allowed to stay on the temple premises on Friday and Saturday night. After the festival concludes on Sunday, all members have been asked to cross the forest check-post before 5 p.m. Forest staff are monitoring the crowd movement inside the forest area and also on the temple premises.