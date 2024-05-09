Temple Chariot Rangoli art work by student on college campus earns entry into Limca Book of Records

A Temple Chariot Rangoli art work by a student on a wall of a prominent building on the campus of NIFT TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tiruppur has won entry into the Limca Book of Records.

The aesthetic and elegant art work had warranted meticulous planning, coordination, and execution with mentoring by experienced art teachers by R. Arun Kumar, a second-year student. Brainstorming sessions were followed by sketching designs, and selecting colours, Arun Kumar said.

Taking cue from artists who skilfully use a combination of geometric shapes, floral patterns, and traditional motifs to create stunning visuals that resemble the grand chariots used in temple processions, Arun Kumar had used single stroke technique to create the intricate designs in the space of 525 square feet, over a period of five days. He had used white acrylic paint on a green back drop symbolising tradition.

Rangoli is not just a form of decorative art, but a representation of tradition, culture, and spirituality. It reflects the deep-rooted connection between art and devotion in Indian culture, according to his mentors.

In ancient times, chariots were an essential part of temple festivals, used to carry deities in grand processions. The intricate and elaborate designs of Temple Chariot Rangoli depict these majestic chariots in all their glory, they explained, adding that the rangoli designs are complex and detailed, often featuring intricate patterns and motifs that symbolize auspiciousness and devotion.

