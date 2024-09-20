Temperature soars in several parts of Erode district

Several parts of the district continue to reel under intense heat conditions as the maximum temperature touched 39 degree Celsius here on Friday.

Traffic on most of the roads remains thin in the afternoon. Commercial establishments witnessed less sales as people opt to stay indoors. People have started experiencing sweltering heat as high humidity coupled with rising temperature is a concern, particularly for elderly people.

Farmers in the hill area of Talavadi said standing crops started to wither due to poor rain and soaring temperature. They said unusual temperature during September had affected their crops.

