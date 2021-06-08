Telemedicine app launched in Salem

Salem

08 June 2021 23:26 IST

The Salem Corporation has launched a telemedicine video call application to help residents consult doctors from the comfort of their homes.

The android application ‘Salem Corporation V-Med’ will help people reach out to doctors through video call and get necessary medical advice.

According to Corporation officials, a separate centre has been set up for this purpose at the Salem Corporation office and two doctors have been deployed for the purpose.

At present, public could use the service from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Salem Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran said the medical records of the caller would be registered in the application and it would be referred by doctors whenever the user calls doctor for consultation.

After consultation, the prescription for medicine or any other tests advised by doctors would be sent to the registered mobile number and e-mail provided by the user.

The officer said they were planning to link doctors at the Urban Primary Health Centres through the applications and also bring in various specialists for consultation.

Mr. Ravichandran along with City Health Officer K.Parthibhan and other senior officials reviewed the functioning of the centre on Tuesday.