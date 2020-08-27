Erode Telecom services remain cut off in Bargur Hills for the fourth consecutive day after the optic fibre cable (OFC) on ghat road was damaged at nine places as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) wanted the cables to be replaced for restoration of service.
Currently, a private company is involved in works to double lane Anthiyur – Bargur - Kollegal Road for which excavators and drillers are used to break the rocks and dig the road. BSNL is the only service provider in the hill area providing mobile and landline connectivity in over 10 remote villages. During digging, OFC laid on ghat road that leads to Thamaraikarai in the hills were damaged at nine places and efforts by the BSNL employees to restore it failed as the lines could not be repaired.
A senior official said that due to damages at 50 places, four km.. length of cable were replaced earlier in the year and the service was restored. Though the contractor was asked to be cautious while digging the road, cables continue to be damaged. “Though workers carry out repair works to the snapped cables, service cannot be restored as the number of joints are more and the transmission loss exceeds the threshold”, he said and added that the issue was taken up with the District Collector.
