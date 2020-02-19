Telecom services remain cut off in Bargur Hills since Tuesday evening after the optic fibre cable (OFC) was damaged during ghat road widening works here.

Work is on to double lane Anthiyur – Kollegal Road by the National Highways Authority of India and the project is executed by a private company.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only service provider in the hill area and serves people in over 10 remote villages. Deployment of earth-movers for digging resulted in frequent damage to optic fibre cable laid on the ghat road that leads to Thamaraikarai and Bargur and restoration works were carried out by BSNL employees then and there.

On Tuesday, around 50 joints in the cable were fixed on a stretch of eight km. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the cable was again damaged causing disruption of mobile services in the hill area. Efforts by BSNL workers to fix the cable did not yield the desired result.

On Wednesday, Collector C. Kathiravan chaired a meeting with senior officials of BSNL, NHAI and representatives from the private company. BSNL officials said that damaged cable on a stretch of 4 km needs to be replaced.

The cost of replacing the cable would come around ₹ 4 lakh and BSNL was asked to replace cable on one-km stretch, and the remaining three-km by the private company.

A senior BSNL official said that only after replacing the cable, service to the hill area could be restored. He said that while BSNL is ready with the cable, the private company needs to procure the cable and handover it to the department for replacement.