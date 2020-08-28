Telecom services remain cut off in Bargur Hills for fifth day

Work for widening the ghat road in progress at Bargur Hills on Friday.

With telecom services remain cut off in Bargur Hills for the fifth consecutive day on Friday due to damage caused to optic fibre cable (OFC), Collector C. Kathiravan has instructed the private company involved in road widening works to supply cable for 6 km length.

Ongoing works to double lane Anthiyur – Bargur – Kollegal road led to damage of cables on the ghat road on August 24. Efforts by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) workers to carry out repairs to the snapped cables at nine places did not yield results. Since BSNL is the only service provider in the hills, people in over 10 villages continue to face hardship due to the absence of network.

Since replacing the cable is the only solution to restore the services, BSNL took up the issue with District Collector C. Kathiravan, who asked the company to supply cable for 6 km length. A senior BNL official said that once they receive the cable from the company, replacement work would commence and services would be restored at the earliest.

In February, service was disrupted in the hills for 10 days after cables were damaged at 50 spots during road widening works. Mr. Kathiravan then asked the company to replace cable for 2 km length while BSNL was asked to replace it for 1 km length.