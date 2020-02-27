Telecom service restored on Bargur ghat road

Ten days after the optic fibre cable was damaged during road widening works on Bargur ghat road, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) replaced the cable for four km and restored the telecom service on Thursday.

At present, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is carrying out the double lane works on Anthiyur – Kollegal road and the project is executed by a private company.

Earthmovers, drillers and other equipment are used to remove boulders on the ghat road that led to damaging the cable in the past four months. BSNL staff carried out restoration works and 50 joints were fixed in the eight-km-long cable.

However, on February 18, the cable was again damaged and the telecom service in the hilly area was disrupted. Since BSNL is the only service provider in the hilly area, the people wanted the service restored at the earliest.

Collector C. Kathiravan chaired a meeting in which he asked the private company to replace cable for three km while BSNL was asked to replace for one km.

The private company handed over the cable to BSNL.

The work that began on Tuesday was completed on Thursday.

A senior BSNL official said that re-laying the cable in forest area was challenging and they completed the work in three days.