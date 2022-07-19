Tele-medicine facility will be extended to other tribal hamlets: Ma. Subramanian

Proposal for implementing the project in 45 hamlets submitted by district administration

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian interacting with a girl during a medical camp at Hosur village at Talavadi hill in Erode district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

“Based on the success of the tele-medicine facility established at Kathirimalai in Erode district, the government will extend the scheme to tribal hamlets in other districts,’‘ said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at Talavadi here on Tuesday.

The Minister, along with Collector H. Krishnanunni, inaugurated a programme at Hosur village for early detection, prevention and control of hemoglobinopathies and thalassemia among the tribal population. He said the programme was being implemented in 14 tribal blocks in the State, including Sathyamangalam and Talavadi where pregnant women and adolescents would be screened and treated., if necessary.

Addressing mediapersons, the Minister said Erode Collector has implemented a project ‘Punnagai’ (Smile) at a remote tribal hamlet. Under the scheme a doctor from a Primary Health Centre provided tele-consultation to the people with the help of a trained woman.

“Under the eSanjeevani programme, tele-consultation service is provided at sub-centres and Primary Health Centres in the State. But Kathirimalai does not have a sub-centre and the facility serves the people,‘‘ he said.

The Minister said the district administration had submitted a proposal for implementing the project in 45 hamlets in the district and the department would provide the funds.

To a question on mushrooming of fertility centres in the State, the Minister said oocyte donation was legal and married women in the 21 to 35 age group could donate only once in their lifetime. “But in Erode, the 16-year-old girl had donated it many times to six hospitals,” he said. The Minister said the department would soon be sending general instructions to the fertility centres that would highlight the laws and punishment for violations.

Mr. Subramanian said the post-mortem facility and other facilities were lacking at the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre at Talavadi and he would hold discussions with the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services for improving the facilities.