Telangana man found dead in Coimbatore lodge

COIMBATORE

14 November 2020 00:29 IST

A 27-year-old man from Telangana was found dead in a lodge at Gandhipuram here on Thursday.

Police said R. Sumanth Reddy from Mathura Nagar in Telangana was found dead in the room he stayed in at the lodge on Nehru Street.

The lodge's management opened the room using a master key on Thursday afternoon after Reddy did not open it or respond to calls, the police said. There was also no response from him when a room boy had gone to serve tea on Thursday morning. The management informed the Kattoor police that the man was found dead when they opened the door.

The police suspect that the death could have occurred between 2 p.m. on Wednesday and 1.30 p.m. on Thursday. They said the deceased wanted to pursue higher studies in the U.S. and his parents allegedly refused to bear the expenses. He came to Coimbatore to visit a yoga centre and stayed at the lodge. The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Suspecting that he could have ended his life, the police registered a case of unnatural death.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.