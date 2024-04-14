GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teenager murders stepmother over family dispute near Coimbatore

April 14, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy allegedly murdered his stepmother over family disputes near Annur in Coimbatore district on Saturday evening.

Police have identified the deceased as Kanaka (34), a resident of Pananthoppumayil near Annur and second wife of Thirumurugan, who runs a fish stall in the village. According to the police, Thirumurgan separated from his first wife and the boy’s mother Valarmathi after four years of marriage, following which he married Kanaka, and through whom he has a daughter.

Four years ago, Valarmathi returned with her son and began living with Thirumurugan, while Kanaka lived with her daughter in a neighbouring house, police said. On Sunday at around 2 a.m., Thirumurugan and Valarmathi found Kanaka dead at her house. Annur police were informed of the crime, who launched a probe.

During the investigation, the boy confessed to murdering Kanaka, and told police that he had visited her on Saturday evening demanding that she leave the family. She also accused her of influencing his father to abuse him and his mother.

The boy would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings, police said.

