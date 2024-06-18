GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teenager killed, two others hospitalised after road accident in Salem

Police said the three teens were on a bike ride, when a truck on the Salem-Bengaluru national highway braked to avoid their vehicle, but toppled over, crushing the bike

Published - June 18, 2024 02:57 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A 16-year-old boy died, and two other teenagers have been hospitalised with injuries after an accident in Salem on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Police said S. Vishnu Jawahar (17), a resident of Gandhi Nagar near Jahir Ammapalayam, along with his friends S. Vishal Kumar (18), a resident of Bharathi Nagar and a 16-year-old boy who is yet to be identified, headed to Dalmia Board by bike early on Tuesday.

On the way there, they crossed the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway, and at that time, a container truck that was on the road, applied its brakes suddenly to avoid hitting their bike. The container truck then toppled over and fell on the bike. In the accident, the trio sustained grievous injuries and the 16-year-old boy died on the spot. The Suramangalam police admitted the two others to the Government Salem Hospital. The condition of Vishnu Jawahar is said to be critical, while Vishal Kumar is said to be out of danger.

Police said that the 16-year-old boy’s face was completely crushed in the accident and they were unable to identify him. The parents of the other also did not know who he was. Efforts are on to identify him.

The Suramangalam police have registered a case and are investigating.

