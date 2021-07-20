Teenager held on stabbing charge

Tiruppur

20 July 2021 00:06 IST

The Tiruppur Rural police on Monday arrested a teenager on the charges of stabbing another teenager near Nallur.

Police sources said that Sarathi (19) was accused of sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl and a case was registered against him under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act recently at Tiruppur South All Women Police Station, following which he allegedly absconded.

On Sunday, he allegedly got into a physical altercation in an inebriated state with his neighbour Madhi (19) near Nallur, who in turn stabbed Sarathi with a knife. The Nallur police rescued and hospitalised him, following which Madhi was booked under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and was remanded in judicial custody on Monday, according to the sources. Sarathi will be arrested following the completion of treatment, sources added.

