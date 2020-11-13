Teenager held for sexual assault

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore east, arrested a teenager from Thoothukudi on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

The police said an 18-year-old boy from Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district, who had come to Podanur for work in a sweet manufacturing unit, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the parents of a class X student.

According to the police, the accused befriended the girl from the locality during the lockdown period. He allegedly visited the girl at her house and sexually assaulted her. After seeing physical changes in the girl, the parents took her to a hospital and found that she was six months pregnant. The girl told them that the boy had sexually assaulted her.

Man arrested

The AWPS, Coimbatore east, arrested a 36-year-old man from Theni district on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a minor girl of releasing her morphed photos in social media. The police said S. Ranjith, a native of Bodinayakanur in Theni district, was arrested for threatening a 17-year-old girl from Thoppampatti of releasing her morphed photos.

The accused had been staying at Viswasapuram near Saravanampatty and working in a private company. He befriended the girl from Thoppampatti through Instagram. “The accused hid the fact that he was married. The girl’s parents advised him to stay away from her, after which he threatened her of releasing her morphed photos in social media,” said a police officer.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.